EA Sports has decided to postpone the Madden 21 "first look" the day before it was scheduled.

The video game company released a statement on Sunday, writing, “Tomorrow, we had committed to celebrating Madden NFL 21 with you, but we’re not going to do that now," adding that the decision was made in support of protesters across the country.

“We stand with our African American / Black community of friends, players, colleagues, and partners. Our immediate attention is on actions we can take to drive change against the unjust treatment and systemic bias that is plaguing the nation and our world," the company added.

“We’ll find another time to talk football with you. Because this is bigger than a game, bigger than sports, and needs all of us to stand together and commit to change.”

Fans applauded the company's decision.

Back in April, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was named Madden 21’s cover star.

“It's always been a dream of mine since I was a kid,” Jackson said in an official statement at the time. “So, for me to be on the front of it is like a dream come true.”