Former WWE star Shad Gaspard was reported missing over the weekend after a visit to Venice Beach with his son, and now a body matching his description has been found.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ the L.A. county coroner has identified the body as Gaspard. He was reported missing after a group of swimmers, including him and his 10-year-old son Aryeh, got caught in a rip current. The ex-wrestler reportedly told lifeguards to focus on getting Aryeh to safety, but by the time they came back for Gaspard he was gone after a wave crashed down on him.

His son was located and did not require time in the hospital, but Shad had not been seen since. The body matching his description was found in the early hours of Monday morning. Gaspard was 39, and had enjoyed a wrestling career that saw him form the Cryme Tyme tag team with JTG.

Prior to the discovery of his body, Gaspard's family thanked the first responders who rescued Aryeh and continued to search for Shad.

RIP.