The NFL continues to grow each year as fans flock to a fantastic, year-round product. The offseason is as much fun as when the games are being played. We’re seeing that now as training camp has every fan base buzzing about what could happen in the 2021 campaign.

One effect of the growing popularity of the league is seeing contracts swell. Many big deals prove fair throughout the life of their duration but others are bad almost immediately. Desperate teams are often caught handing too much money to a player who is either a bad fit or was a one-year wonder.

Sometimes an injury can change the course of a career. Some of the worst NFL contracts belong to oft-injured players, or aging players who secured the bag right before their decline.

Regardless, we’ve identified the 10 worst contracts in the NFL entering 2021. We’ll explain why each deal happened and what makes it so toxic for their team.