Full Size Run is Sole Collector's weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. This week the crew is joined by Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, as well as guest co-host Conceited, from MTV's Jersey Shore to talk about his sneaker history, the craziest things that happened to his sneakers on the Jersey Shore, his Reebok deal and exclusive GTL sneakers, and how he glowed up and got Nike Air Yeezys.