New Balance is in the midst of a “moment,” and there’s no doubt that one of the largest contributing factors to the company’s current buzz is its work with fashion and lifestyle brand Aimé Leon Dore. ALD’s simple and sporty, yet chic aesthetic has made for some of the best New Balance collaborations in recent memory, including the 550s, 827s, 990s and 1300s. Now, on the heels of that success, New Balance is taking its relationship with ALD founder Teddy Santis to a new level.

Today, Santis announced that he’s taking on a role as the Creative Director for New Balance Made in USA beginning in 2022. The announcement appears to have also been included in today’s issue of The New York Times.

“Thank you to the NB team for trusting me with what I believe is the soul of the brand,” said Santis on Instagram. “I look forward to sharing more behind this campaign and what it represents for our partnership.” His full statement can be viewed below.

Made in the USA refers to New Balance product with a domestic value of 70% or more. New Balance touts that it’s the only major company to make or assemble more than 4 million pairs of athletic footwear annually in the United States of America. As a result, they employ workers at factories in Maine and Massachusetts and purchase materials from domestic suppliers.

Santis has also served as Aimé Leon Dore’s Creative Director since founding the company in 2014. It’s not clear whether or not his new role at New Balance will have any bearing on the extent of his commitments to ALD. Expect more to be revealed in the weeks and months ahead.