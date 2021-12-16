Full Size Run is Sole Collector's weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. This week the crew is joined by the neon icon Riff Raff to talk about his history in sneakers, why eBay banned his custom Air Jordans, his signature sneaker, The Dale Dan Tony, and his legendary style. If you like this show, subscribe to The Complex Sneakers Podcast now. Full Size Run hosts Matt Welty and Brendan Dunne are joined by Sneaker Shopping’s Joe La Puma to discuss the most important sneaker news every week in a voice that can only be told authentically from Complex. Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-complex-sneakers-podcast/id1487701689 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0R4V3NB5VSdyX3YP8i8HGf?si=rsZ3gzIzTW-3iVFHl5Lhkg