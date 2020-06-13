Back in January, Virgil Abloh took to the Paris Fashion Week runway to show his Louis Vuitton men's Fall/Winter 2020 collection in a pair of previously unseen Off-White x Nike sneakers. Although only a handful of images were available at the time, the style bore a clear resemblance to his blue "MCA" Air Force 1 with some updates including a black sole and the dual-lacing setup seen on Abloh's Nike Dunks. Now, months after the shoes first showed up in Paris, they're making another—albeit unexpected—appearance.

Soccer defender Zarek Valentin of the Houston Dynamo shared with Complex our first detailed look at the unreleased collaboration, which Valentin (who is signed to Nike) says appeared in a seeding shipment from the brand. He said they came in a Nike shipment and thinks they were sent to him on accident.

Despite their resurfacing, there is no concrete release info for these Off-White x Nike Air Force 1s. Some outlets have speculated the pair could arrive this holiday season, although nothing has been made official by Abloh or Nike at this time.

While the rest of us await word on an official drop, Valentin seems to be making the most of his early shipment. He shared an image on his Instagram story wearing the unreleased sneakers to practice yesterday (seen above).

Check back for updates on a potential release for this Off-White x Nike Air Force 1.