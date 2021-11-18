Nike’s latest collaboration isn’t one you can physically obtain. Instead, the sportswear brand has tamed with online game Roblox to create a virtual world for player called Nikeland where users can connect with others to create, share experiences, and compete for prizes.

Nike shared details about the virtual world today, revealing that the various buildings, fields and arenas within Nikeland are modeled after its real-life world headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon. Players in the space will be able to compete with friends in various mini-games and activities including tag, the floor is lava, and dodgeball, but that’s not all. Players will also have access to the Nikeland tool kit, allowing them to design their own mini-games from interactive sports materials. According to the brand, gamers are rewarded with blue ribbons and gold medals for competing in yards, building their yard, and finding Easter eggs throughout the space. Blue ribbons will be used to get building materials for yards, and gold medals unlock virtual products for avatars.

Image via Nike

While this is predominantly a virtual experience, a player’s physical movements will also be an important factor in their in-game success. Players will be able to use the accelerometers in their mobile devices, which transfers into in-game moves like long jumps or speed runs.

In addition, gamers will be able to outfit their avatars with official Nike products including pieces from the ACG and Tech Peck apparel lines as well as classic Air Force 1 and Blazer silhouettes.

Nike and Roblox’s Nikeland is free for anyone to experience and is now open at Roblox.com.