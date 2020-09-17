The demand for Nike Dunks has seen a resurgence in the last few months and it doesn't appear that the hype surrounding the shoe will be dying down any time soon. Not only have classic colorways recently made their way back onto shelves—with even more on the way—but rumors of upcoming collaborations have kept the shoe on the radars of sneaker fans.

Of course, the revitalization of the Dunk has also extended onto its Nike SB counterpart thanks to iconic pairs from the skate brand's heyday making their way back onto the feet of celebrities, with the most notable endorser being Travis Scott. The SB line has also seen a surge in popularity this year thanks to high-profile collabs with the likes of Ben & Jerry's and the Greateful Dead.

To help you stay on top of the upcoming Nike SB Dunk and Nike Dunk releases, here's a full rundown of all the pairs that are slated to drop throughout the remainder of 2020 and into next year. Readers can also check out the best prices for the styles via the Sole Collector app.

Note that some of the images used are mock-ups based on colorways and do not necessarily represent final retail products.