As Kanye West took center stage at Mercedes Benz Stadium for his ‘DONDA’ listening event last Thursday, it signaled one thing—it’s officially Yeezy Season.

Ahead of the rumored Aug. 6 release date for his highly anticipated tenth studio album, Kanye is releasing new sneakers. We can exclusively report that new “Triple Black” Adidas Yeezy 700 V3s are on the way. While that may sound more like an “Alvah” restock alert than information about a new colorway, there’s one significant difference about this pair—the “cage” will glow in blue instead of green. Other elements will mostly look exactly the same as its predecessor. Sources have confirmed with Complex Sneakers that this pair will release on Monday, Aug. 2.

Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 “Blue Glow,” Image via Adidas

The “Blue Glow” Yeezys may not be part of a restock, but there’s also news on that front. Sources have confirmed with Complex Sneakers that Monday, Aug. 2 will be dubbed ‘Yeezy Day.’ Expect several surprise releases throughout the day, as well as returns of some of your favorite Yeezys. We can report that Yeezy Boost 700 “Wave Runners” will be one of the shoes restocked. Yeezy Day will take place on Yeezy Supply, Yeezy.com and through Adidas’ Confirmed App.

Yeezy Day first took place in Aug. 2019. Over a 14-hour period, about 30 different pairs of Yeezys were released via Adidas and Yeezy Supply. We’ll have more information on which Yeezys you can expect to be available this year as the event nears.

