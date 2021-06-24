Kanye West’s Yeezy Foam Runner is one of the trendiest footwear designs around, so it’s no surprise that other brands would look to steal some of that sauce with similar-looking shoes. However, a recent wave of rip-offs proliferating on e-commerce sites like Walmart is becoming so egregious that West himself is taking the retailer to court.

According to TMZ, West is suing Walmart over the numerous Foam Runner knock-offs that can be purchased from its site. Sold under names like the “Daeful Adult Children Summer Beach Shoes Foam Runner” and the “Luxur Unisex Summer Beach Shoes Foam Runner,” the fake Yeezys found on walmart.com are typically priced between $25 and $30, while the real version retails for $80. The knock-offs come in a variety of colors and patterns, many of which do not match styles officially released by Adidas.

Image via Walmart

The outlet states that the lawsuit claims Walmart is confusing customers and potentially costing the Yeezy brand millions of dollars in sales. It’s said that West’s team reached out to Walmart in attempt to have the shoes removed, although the retailer has yet to comply. As of publishing, some of the product pages return “Oops! This item is unavailable or on backorder” errors, however many are still active.

Knock-off Yeezy Foam Runners. Image via Walmart.

The Yeezy Foam Runner originally launched last year and was named one of Complex's Best Sneakers of 2020. It has since been released in a total of five colorways. In October, West appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast and expressed his desire to lower the shoe’s retail price to $20, although it’s safe to say this wasn’t what he had in mind.

TMZ says West’s team is seeking “major damages.” In response, Walmart issued a statement to the outlet clarifying that the offending products are not its own and are sold by third-party vendors. “We take allegations like this seriously and are reviewing the claim,” Walmart said. “We will respond in court as appropriate after we have been served with the complaint.”