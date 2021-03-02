Yeezy season is once again approaching as a series of Adidas Yeezy styles along with the debut of a new Yeezy silhouette are all rumored to be released in March.

The newly leaked info was shared by the Yeezy Mafia, revealing that nine different Adidas Yeezy sneakers may be up for grabs this month. Some of the highlights from the line-up include yesterday’s re-release of the “Quantum” Yeezy QNTM BSKTBL along with a new “Sea Teal” colorway of Kanye West’s popular Yeezy basketball shoe, the long-awaited debut of the Yeezy 450 model, along with a new iteration of the ever-popular Yeezy Boost 350 V2. Additionally, silhouettes like the V2 and V3 versions of the Yeezy 700, the Yeezy Boost 380, and the Yeezy Foam Runner are also scheduled to make an appearance.

As of now, the rumored Adidas Yeezy releases for this month are subject to change as the launch info has yet to be officially confirmed by the brand, but scroll through to learn about what styles are expected to be dropping in March.