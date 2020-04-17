News of upcoming Adidas Yeezy releases is typically learned through various sneaker leak accounts and later confirmed by the brand. But this time, Kanye West took matters into his own hands.

Late last night, West went onto Twitter to share the Adidas Yeezy release calendar for 2020 along with the tweet "When rogue Mavericks tweet there [sic] year role 1.5 billion dollar plan."

Although the year is nearing its final stretch, there are still plenty of Yeezys hitting sneaker shelves soon, including the return of popular styles along with new colorways predominately dropping around the holiday season.

Below, check out a closer look at all the Adidas Yeezys that are scheduled to release throughout the remainder of 2020.