Full Size Run is Sole Collector's weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. This week the crew is joined by Oakland rapper Guapdad 4000 to talk about why he didn't wear Air Jordans, the time he scammed someone out of a very rare pair of Nike SB Dunks, camping out for Nike Air Yeezys, and whether or not Drake has hooked him up with sneakers.

