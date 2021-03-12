The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne and Matt Welty. This week the guys speak to Dave Ortiz, a true New York legend and co-founder of the sneaker boutique, Dave’s Quality Meats. Dave deep dives into his process as an artist and the many collabs he has been apart of over the years. He tells the story of how he came up with one sneaker in particular: the Nike Air Max 90 “Bacon.” Dave also talks about what lead him to move away from sneakers and what he hopes comes from the rerelease of the Nike Air Max 90 “Bacon.”
Also Watch
EXPLORE ALL SHOWS
COMING UP NEXT
Complex News
What Is NFT? Bobby Hundreds and ThankYouX on the Future of Cryptomedia
Complex News
Daniel Kaluuya on Chadwick Boseman Story, His Unimpressed Mom & Judas & the Black Messiah | 360 With Speedy Morman
Complex News
Jake Paul Rips Floyd Mayweather for Taking Shots at Him
Complex News
Best Hip-Hop Producer Alive: Hit-Boy on Working with Nas, Big Sean, & Benny | 360 With Speedy Morman
Complex News
Benny the Butcher, Westside Gunn, & Deuce King Talk Griselda Films and ‘Conflicted’
Complex News
Lil Skies Talks New Album ‘Unbothered’ and Shares Take on Lil Wayne Supporting Trump
Complex News
How Music Artists Adapted to Covid-19’s New Normal
Complex News
Best Albums of 2020