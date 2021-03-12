The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne and Matt Welty. This week the guys speak to Dave Ortiz, a true New York legend and co-founder of the sneaker boutique, Dave’s Quality Meats. Dave deep dives into his process as an artist and the many collabs he has been apart of over the years. He tells the story of how he came up with one sneaker in particular: the Nike Air Max 90 “Bacon.” Dave also talks about what lead him to move away from sneakers and what he hopes comes from the rerelease of the Nike Air Max 90 “Bacon.”