The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne and Matt Welty. This week the guys discuss sneaker reselling and its recent crossover moment with the resignation of Nike VP Ann Hebert after news broke about her son’s reselling business. The guys deep dive into their own personal stories with reselling and when they saw the beginning stages of what now has become its own industry.

