The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne and Matt Welty. This week the guys discuss sneaker reselling and its recent crossover moment with the resignation of Nike VP Ann Hebert after news broke about her son’s reselling business. The guys deep dive into their own personal stories with reselling and when they saw the beginning stages of what now has become its own industry.
Also Watch
EXPLORE ALL SHOWS
COMING UP NEXT
Complex News
Daniel Kaluuya on Chadwick Boseman Story, His Unimpressed Mom & Judas & the Black Messiah | 360 With Speedy Morman
Complex News
Jake Paul Rips Floyd Mayweather for Taking Shots at Him
Complex News
Best Hip-Hop Producer Alive: Hit-Boy on Working with Nas, Big Sean, & Benny | 360 With Speedy Morman
Complex News
Benny the Butcher, Westside Gunn, & Deuce King Talk Griselda Films and ‘Conflicted’
Complex News
Lil Skies Talks New Album ‘Unbothered’ and Shares Take on Lil Wayne Supporting Trump
Complex News
How Music Artists Adapted to Covid-19’s New Normal
Complex News
Best Albums of 2020
Complex News
24kGoldn Talks “Mood” Going Viral & Shows Off Rare Snack Collection