It's been a year unlike any other, to say the least. Yet regardless of the coronavirus or other unpredictable variables, the sneakers still keep on coming. To assist in the transition from shorts and low tops to pants and functional wear, we've compiled a list of some of the best sneakers to wear during the brisker months that are available right now—and a few that have yet to release. With a variety of choices ranging from new models like the New Balance 920 to familiar pairs like Air Jordan 1s and Converse Chuck Taylors, we've got you covered when it comes to choosing your fall sneaker lineup.