Adidas is entering the metaverse. The sportswear brand has joined forces with the non-fungible-token (NFT) brand Bored Ape Yacht Club, NFT comic series Punks Comic, and cryptocurrency investor Gmoney for its latest partnership. Each collaborator also gave fans a teaser of the four-way collab by sharing images of what appears to be upcoming NFTs, including the Bored Ape wearing an Adidas sweater, which features official logos from the parties involved.

Bored Ape Yacht Club was founded in April and is a collection of 10,000 Bored Ape NFTs, which are digital collectibles that currently live on the blockchain of the cryptocurrency Ethereum. Each of the NFTs from Bored Ape Yacht Club is uniquely generated as the Bored Apes will have different expressions and apparel, making some rarer than others. Punks Comic is an NFT comic that creates tokens out of CryptoPunks characters and their collectors.

Prior to this announcement, Adidas also revealed last week that it acquired space in the virtual gaming world The Sandbox and announced a partnership with cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase.

Adidas isn’t the only footwear company that’s dipping its toes into the virtual space. Nike announced it has joined forces with the video game Roblox to create a virtual world for players called Nikeland.

Aside from the teasers, official details about this four-way collaboration between Adidas, Bored Ape Yacht Club, Punks Comic, and Gmoney have yet to be shared.