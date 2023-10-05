Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry's signature line with Under Armour will continue with the Curry 11 pictured here.

Similar to LeBron James teasing the Nike LeBron 21 last week, Curry took to Instagram just moments ago to unveil his soon-to-be-released Under Armour Curry 11 shoe. This model will be Curry's fourth signature shoe to launch under his namesake Curry Brand and his 11th model with the Baltimore-based sportswear company.

While much of the tech on the sneaker is currently unknown, we see that the upper features a combination of breathable mesh on the side panels and nubuck overlays that run across the eyelets. Flow cushioning that was used for the midsole of the three previous Curry models is making its return on the upcoming Curry 11 as marked on the forefoot.

Back in March, Curry inked a long-term extension to remain with Under Armour. The brand also announced that Curry had been named the president of his UA Curry Brand, where he will provide insights to product development as well as future strategic business and marketing endeavors of the brand.

As the time of writing, release details for the Under Armour Curry 11 sneaker have yet to be announced. Check back soon for official updates.

UPDATE (10/05): Release details for the upcoming Under Armour Curry 11 have been announced. Curry's newest signature hoop shoe will finally release on Oct. 13 at UA.com and at select UA retailers in the "Future Curry" colorway pictured above.

"Eleven shoes? Not many people have been able to have that experience," Curry said. "[The] Curry 11 marks the start of our next chapter, where we’re taking a daring and disruptive approach on the court, paying tribute to some of my favorite moments over the course of my career, while also collaborating with talented partners who share the same fire in creating a powerful identity for the future of Curry Brand."

The brand also confirmed that additional iterations of the shoe will be released in the coming months, including "Domaine Curry," "Tuff Crowd," "Dub Nation," and several Bruce Lee-themed makeups.