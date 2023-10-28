Japanese skateboarding brand Tightbooth will soon get its own Nike SB Dunk collab, as indicated by newly leaked images.

Shown here is the forthcoming Tightbooth x Nike SB Dunk Low courtesy of Jfgrails. The image reveals a two-tone color scheme starting with a stealthy black upper, offset by a unique pattern covering the white overlays. Tightbooth branding appears on the orange tag by the heel, while a black midsole and a white outsole finish off the look below.

Tightbooth was founded by pro skateboarder and filmmaker Shinpei Ueno in 2005 and remains an important part of Japan's ever-growing skateboarding ecosystem.

Per Jfgrails, this Tightbooth x Nike SB Dunk Low collab is expected to release sometime this year, but release details for the sneaker have yet to be announced by the collaborators.

UPDATE (10/28): Official images of the Tightbooth x Nike SB Dunk Low collab have loaded on the backend of Nike's website. According to @NikeSBornothing on Instagram, the project will be released on Nov. 11 at select stockists.