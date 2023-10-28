Official Look at the Tightbooth x Nike SB Dunk Collab

The new collab is expected to drop next month.

Oct 28, 2023
Image via Nike
Japanese skateboarding brand Tightbooth will soon get its own Nike SB Dunk collab, as indicated by newly leaked images.

Shown here is the forthcoming Tightbooth x Nike SB Dunk Low courtesy of Jfgrails. The image reveals a two-tone color scheme starting with a stealthy black upper, offset by a unique pattern covering the white overlays. Tightbooth branding appears on the orange tag by the heel, while a black midsole and a white outsole finish off the look below.

Tightbooth was founded by pro skateboarder and filmmaker Shinpei Ueno in 2005 and remains an important part of Japan's ever-growing skateboarding ecosystem.

Per Jfgrails, this Tightbooth x Nike SB Dunk Low collab is expected to release sometime this year, but release details for the sneaker have yet to be announced by the collaborators.

UPDATE (10/28): Official images of the Tightbooth x Nike SB Dunk Low collab have loaded on the backend of Nike's website. According to @NikeSBornothing on Instagram, the project will be released on Nov. 11 at select stockists.

