This AE 1 Is Only Available for Adidas' 3SSB Hoopers

While the Adidas AE 1 releases have been widely available for the most part, this latest colorway for Anthony Edwards' signature shoe won't be offered for public consumption.

Miles Jackson-Cartwright, global brand marketing for Adidas Basketball, shared a closer look on X at a previously-unseen Adidas AE 1 colorway. It was designed specifically for the hoopers in the Three Stripes' 3SSB youth basketball program.

This 3SSB-exclusive iteration of the Adidas AE 1 dons a pastel-colored palette and features a tie-dye application that covers the entirety of the upper. The multicolored blend also makes its way onto the shoelaces and on the side panels. The sneaker is also equipped with a pink Adidas-branded heel counter, while a translucent outsole sits below.

As previously noted, this colorful Adidas AE 1 makeup is not expected to be released to the public. Readers who are interested in copping other colorways of the sneaker can purchase a pair here.