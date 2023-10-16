Suicoke Is Releasing a Wild Fur-Covered Collab

Japanese footwear brand Suicoke has brought in Tokyo-based designer Taku Midorikawa’s "Midorikawa" label for yet another wild sneaker project.

After releasing a pair of the somewhat tamed FiveFingers colorways this summer, the two entities are altering the designs for the fall and winter seasons, as seen with these furry styles pictured here.

Designed in partnership with Vibram, the sneakers come in either a low or high-top variation and feature either long hair or fuzzy fur materials. The standout detail of the silhouette is the painted toe nail detail at the forefoot, while Vibram’s Megagrip outsole provides traction for various elements.

Readers who are interested in buying a pair of these Midorikawa x Suicoke FiveFingers sneakers will be able to do so starting this Wednesday, Oct. 18, at Suicoke.ca, Dover Street Market Ginza, and Velvet. Grab a closer look at the styles below.