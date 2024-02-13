A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

This week's best sneaker releases include 'Bred Reimagined' Air Jordan 4, 'Galaxy' Nike KD 4, and more.

Feb 13, 2024
Image via Nike

The 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend is finally here, and sneaker brands have plenty of releases planned for the event.


The notable drops include an updated version of the classic "Bred" Air Jordan 4 with the "Reimagined" pair featuring leather instead of nubuck. Nike is also rereleasing Kevin Durant's 2012 All-Star shoe with the beloved "Galaxy" KD 4 returning this weekend. Additionally, a wider launch for Devin Booker's Book 1 is also going down this weekend.


Grab a closer look at all of this week's best releases below.

Image via Nike

The 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend is finally here, and sneaker brands have plenty of releases planned for the event.


The notable drops include an updated version of the classic "Bred" Air Jordan 4 with the "Reimagined" pair featuring leather instead of nubuck. Nike is also rereleasing Kevin Durant's 2012 All-Star shoe with the beloved "Galaxy" KD 4 returning this weekend. Additionally, a wider launch for Devin Booker's Book 1 is also going down this weekend.


Grab a closer look at all of this week's best releases below.

Air Jordan 1 High Women's 'White and Gold'

Image via Nike

Price: $180
When: 02/14/24
Where: Nike SNKRS and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand is releasing this women's exclusive "White and Gold" Air Jordan 1 High just in time for Valentine's Day. The sneaker dons a predominantly white makeup paired with elegant gold patent leather detailing.

Nike KD 4 Retro 'Galaxy'

Image via Nike

Price: $130
When: 02/15/24
Where: Nike SNKRS and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Coinciding with this year's NBA All-Star Weekend, Nike is reissuing the fan-favorite "Galaxy" KD 4 from 2012. The sneaker was originally designed after astronaut space suits, as seen with the metallic silver upper combined with a mission patch on the tongue. The sneaker also features a galaxy print on the sockliner, and glow-in-the-dark outsole.

Nike KD 16 'Easy'

Image via Nike

Price: $160
When: 02/16/24
Where: Nike SNKRS and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Nike has prepared a colorful KD 16 dubbed "Easy" dropping just in time for NBA All-Star Weekend. This pair references Kevin Durant's "Easy Money" moniker and draws inspiration from various currencies as the tongue logo sports a “security strip” detail similar to the ones on hundred dollar bills.

Air Jordan 4 'Bred Reimagined'

Image via Nike

Price: $215
When: 02/17/24
Where: Nike SNKRS and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Next up in Jordan Brand's "Reimagined" series of Air Jordan releases is the "Bred Reimagined" Air Jordan 4 arriving this week. Unlike the original version, this pair swaps out the nubuck on the upper with full-grain leather, but the rest of the shoe remains intact.

Nike Book 1 'Mirage'

Image via Nike

Price: $140
When: 02/17/24
Where: Nike SNKRS and select retailers
What You Need to Know: After months of anticipation, a wider distribution for Devin Booker's Nike Book 1 is finally here. Per Nike, the introductory "Mirage" colorway pays homage to Booker's journey to the NBA and how having his signature shoe is a "mirage-turned-reality on the court."

Bad Bunny x Adidas Response CL 'Wonder White'

Image via Adidas

Price: $160
When: 02/17/24
Where: Adidas Confirmed and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Bad Bunny and Adidas' ongoing partnership continues with the release of this "Wonder White" Response CL. As the name suggests, the shoe sports a clean white color scheme offset by navy hits on the Three Stripes branding at the midfoot. Bad Bunny's signature eye logo appears on the tongue and heel.

Nike KD 4Air Jordan 1Air Jordan 4Bad BunnySneaker Releases

Latest in Sneakers