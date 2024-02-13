A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

Image via Nike

The 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend is finally here, and sneaker brands have plenty of releases planned for the event.





The notable drops include an updated version of the classic "Bred" Air Jordan 4 with the "Reimagined" pair featuring leather instead of nubuck. Nike is also rereleasing Kevin Durant's 2012 All-Star shoe with the beloved "Galaxy" KD 4 returning this weekend. Additionally, a wider launch for Devin Booker's Book 1 is also going down this weekend.





Grab a closer look at all of this week's best releases below.