Watch Saint West Hit a Game-Winner in 'All-Star' Nike Kobe 6s

Saint West channeled the Mamba Mentality by hitting the game-winning shot in his latest basketball game.

Last night, Kim Kardashian shared a series of videos on Instagram of her 8-year-old son during a recent game at the Mamba Sports Academy in Los Angeles. Included in the footage was West hitting a buzzer-beating shot to win the game. Kardashian also revealed the sneaker he wore for that game, which was the "All-Star" Nike Kobe 6 Protro.

The image of West's "All-Star" Kobe 6 shows personalized markings on the midsole, including the numbers "8" and "24" at the forefoot, representing the late Kobe Bryant's Los Angeles Lakers jersey numbers. The phrase "Mini Kobe" is also written towards the heel of the sneaker.

The "All-Star" Kobe 6 was originally released in 2011 and was reissued in 2021 in the updated Protro form. The black and red colorway is inspired by the Western All-Star's team colors.