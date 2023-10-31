Round Two Chicago Targeted in 'Crash and Grab' Robbery Spree

Popular sneaker resale shop Round Two Chicago is the latest target for a troubling trend of crimes in the city. After criminals drove an SUV into the sneaker store The Flee Club and stole over $100,000 worth of products last week, NBC Chicago reported today that Round Two has been affected by a similar incident.

According to the aforementioned publication, the local authorities are investigating the area after an unknown number of criminals crashed into Round Two Chicago at approximately 4:27 a.m. CT this morning. The driver was not able to make entry into the store and left the car at the crime scene. Police also confirmed that no injuries were reported at the scene.

Round Two opened its first store in Virginia in 2013 before expanding to Chicago in 2019. The shop previously had stores in Los Angeles, Miami, and New York.

This latest incident appears to be part of a recent string of "crash and grab" crimes targeting sneaker shops in Chicago. The attempted break-in at Round Two is the sixth sneaker store targeted in the last week, including The Flee Club, Endless Supply, Boneyard, Unique Chicago, and Urban Jungle.