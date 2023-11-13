Rayssa Leal Gets Her Own Nike SB Dunk Collab

Here's a first look.

Nov 13, 2023
Xinhua News Agency / Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images
Xinhua News Agency / Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

Rayssa Leal has emerged as one of the brightest talents in the sport of street skateboarding. At just 15 years old, the Brazilian phenom has already captured some of the most elusive titles in the sport, which include winning multiple X Games medals as well as a silver medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Now, it appears that Nike SB will continue to recognize her talents with her own SB Dunk collab.

Newly leaked imagery from @iamricosuav and @thesolesorcerer on Instagram shows that the upcoming Rayssa Leal x Nike SB Dunk Low incorporates lasered details on the suede overlay panels, debossed mid-foot panels, and unique smiley face lace jewels. Leal's signature logo is also stamped on the heel counter.

It's worth noting that this isn't the first sneaker project between the two entities. Last year, Leal released her own iteration of the SB Zoom Verona Slip that featured cloud-inspired graphics throughout the shoe.

There are no official release details available for the Rayssa Leal x Nike SB Dunk Low at the time of writing. Check back soon for updates in the coming weeks.

Image via @Iamricosuav on Instagram
Image via @thesolecorcerer on Instagram
Nike Sb DunkCollaborationSneaker Releases

Latest in Sneakers

The sneakers that you loved decades ago may not be all that exciting today—no matter how much you try to convince yourself otherwise. Here, Complex Sneakers Podcast co-hosts Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty talk about wanting old Air Jordans to come back only to realize that a lot of them really don’t hold up. The retro market is different, and more saturated now, which affects how we consume retro staples like Jordans and Air Maxes. The co-hosts also discuss the black and royal Air Jordan 1 “Reimagined,” which arrived to not that much fanfare last weekend and may be an indicator of how people feel about too many tweaks on original Jordan styles. Also: the TMNT x Adidas Superstar, Nigo x Nike Air Force 3s, and a look ahead at ComplexCon. The sneakers that you loved decades ago may not be all that exciting today—no matter how much you try to convince yourself otherwise. Here, Complex Sneakers Podcast co-hosts Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty talk about wanting old Air Jordans to come back only to realize that a lot of them really don’t hold up. The retro market is different, and more saturated now, which affects how we consume retro staples like Jordans and Air Maxes. The co-hosts also discuss the black and royal Air Jordan 1 “Reimagined,” which arrived to not that much fanfare last weekend and may be an indicator of how people feel about too many tweaks on original Jordan styles. Also: the TMNT x Adidas Superstar, Nigo x Nike Air Force 3s, and a look ahead at ComplexCon. Play button icon
SNEAKERS

| BY COMPLEX VIDEO

Why Those Old Jordans You Loved Wouldn't Sell Today | The Complex Sneakers Show

eBay

Powered By

eBay