Rayssa Leal Gets Her Own Nike SB Dunk Collab

Rayssa Leal has emerged as one of the brightest talents in the sport of street skateboarding. At just 15 years old, the Brazilian phenom has already captured some of the most elusive titles in the sport, which include winning multiple X Games medals as well as a silver medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Now, it appears that Nike SB will continue to recognize her talents with her own SB Dunk collab.

Newly leaked imagery from @iamricosuav and @thesolesorcerer on Instagram shows that the upcoming Rayssa Leal x Nike SB Dunk Low incorporates lasered details on the suede overlay panels, debossed mid-foot panels, and unique smiley face lace jewels. Leal's signature logo is also stamped on the heel counter.

It's worth noting that this isn't the first sneaker project between the two entities. Last year, Leal released her own iteration of the SB Zoom Verona Slip that featured cloud-inspired graphics throughout the shoe.

There are no official release details available for the Rayssa Leal x Nike SB Dunk Low at the time of writing. Check back soon for updates in the coming weeks.