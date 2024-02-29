Off-White's New Shoe Looks Like a Basketball

Off-White has never been a brand that's known for subtlety, and continuing that trend is its latest sneaker design shown here.

This basketball-inspired shoe was first previewed by Off-White's creative director, Ib Kamara, on Instagram yesterday, and in the caption he confirmed that the silhouette will debut as part of the label's 2024–25 Fall/Winter "Black by Popular Demand" runway show today.

The sneaker, dubbed "The Baller," takes design cues from an actual basketball, as seen with the pebbled orange leather upper and black piping. The silhouette also features a slip-on design with a velcro strap by the collar. Additional details include Off-White branding stamped throughout the shoe, while an orange rubber outsole sits below.

Highsnobiety also shared a closer look at several upcoming colorways, including brown, green, and an all-black pair covered in crystals.

There's no release info for Off-White's "The Baller," but the shoe is expected to be released at the tail end of this year or in early 2025. Check back soon to Complex Sneakers for official updates in the coming months.