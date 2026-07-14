The Nike Total 90 Shox Magia Is Available Now on Complex

More soccer-themed Nike sneakers have just been released, coinciding with the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This time, the Swoosh launched a set of Total 90 Shox Magia colorways that are now available on Complex. The Nike Total 90 Shox Magia was originally released in 2003 as an indoor soccer shoe, but for its latest range of retros it has since transitioned into a lifestyle sneaker. Streetwear boutique Forget-me-nots also partnered with Nike last month to release its own two-shoe Total 90 Shox Magia collection.

These latest styles feature special graphics covering the entirety of the upper and have a unique lacing system that wraps around the top of the foot down to the Shox cushioning on the heel of the midsoles. One version sports a black and green color scheme and the other dons a black and white makeup.

Readers who are interested in copping the latest Nike Total 90 Shox Magia styles can do so now on Complex.com for $150 each.