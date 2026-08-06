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This Nike Ja 4 Features Wild Graphics

Here's an early look at the 'Thermal Energy' Nike Ja 4.

'Thermal Energy' Nike Ja 4
A 'Thermal Energy' Nike Ja 4 colorway surfaces. Via @Prm.stocks.01

Given that the official rollout for Ja Morant’s Nike Ja 4 will kick off this month with the “Nightmare” colorway, it makes sense that upcoming iterations are now surfacing online.

One of the pairs includes the previously unseen “Thermal Energy” Ja 4 colorway courtesy of @prm.stocks.01 on Instagram. The entirety of the upper features a thermal heat map graphic that predominantly sports a purple hue with infrared radiation lines running throughout the surface. The reverse Swoosh logo on the lateral side and the midfoot panel are dressed in orange, while the sockliner and the outsole come in black.

Despite images surfacing, release details for the “Thermal Energy” Ja 4 colorway have yet to be announced by Nike. Check back soon for official updates.

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