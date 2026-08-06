Given that the official rollout for Ja Morant’s Nike Ja 4 will kick off this month with the “Nightmare” colorway, it makes sense that upcoming iterations are now surfacing online.

One of the pairs includes the previously unseen “Thermal Energy” Ja 4 colorway courtesy of @prm.stocks.01 on Instagram. The entirety of the upper features a thermal heat map graphic that predominantly sports a purple hue with infrared radiation lines running throughout the surface. The reverse Swoosh logo on the lateral side and the midfoot panel are dressed in orange, while the sockliner and the outsole come in black.