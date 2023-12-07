This Nike Dunk Looks Like the 'Bacon' Air Max 90s

We're only a few days away before 2023 is officially in the books and for sneaker fans who can't get enough of the Nike Dunk, the brand has at least one more colorway coming this year.

Shown here is an upcoming women's-exclusive Dunk Low that's dropping in the coming days. According to the product description, the color scheme of this pair was "rooted in romance and nostalgia," but it's hard not to mention its similarities to the once-coveted "Bacon" Air Max 90 sneaker.

This pair is dressed with vibrant red suede overlay panels that offset the premium sail leather on the upper. Both the Swoosh logos on the sides and tongue sport pink accents, while brown hits appear on the heel tab and outsole.

Readers who are interested will be able to cop this women's-exclusive Dunk Low colorway starting on Dec. 21 via SNKRS. The shoe retails for $125.