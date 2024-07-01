How to Buy the 'Canyon Gold' Nike Air Max SNDR

The Nike Air Max SNDR is finally making its grand return next week, starting with this "Canyon Gold" pair leading off the upcoming wave of colorways that will arrive in the months ahead.

The reissue of the this Air Max sneaker was announced as part of the first SNKRS Showcase in October 2023, which confirmed that multiple in-line iterations would be hitting retailers this year. The Nike Air Max SNDR was originally released in 1999 and features a shrouded upper with a zipper running down the midfoot. There are also reflective panels on the mudguard, while a Max Air-cushioned midsole appears below.

The Air Max SNDR was last released in 2022 with the help of frequent Nike collaborator Comme des Garçons. The project featured three simple executions, including all-black, a white and black makeup, and a black and white colorway.

Readers will be able to cop this women's exclusive "Canyon Gold" Air Max SNDR starting on July 11 via SNKRS and at select retailers. The shoe will retail for $180.