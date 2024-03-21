This Nike Air Max 95 Is a Tribute to Atlanta

Nike is celebrating one of the most prominent sneaker cities in the States with this upcoming Air Max 95.

According to SNKRS, the "Atlanta" Air Max 95 colorway was designed in collaboration with several of Atlanta's notable sneaker boutiques, including A Ma Maniére, SolePlay, Walter's, and Wish ATL.

According to the brand, the makeup itself combines "ATL flavor" with track and field aesthetics from the 1990s. The side panels don a gradient color blocking that goes from red on the top down to orange at the base. The sneaker also comes with special insoles and a graphic of a Phoenix on the heel tab, referencing the city's motto and seal.

Nike has used the Air Max 95 to highlight different cities across the globe in the past, including creating pairs for Baltimore, Houston, and others.

Readers will be able to cop this "Atlanta" Nike Air Max 95 starting on April 4 via SNKRS and at select retailers for $185.