The Ultra Rare 'Grand Piano' Nike Air Max 1 Is Coming Back

It appears that one of the most limited Nike Air Max 1s to ever drop could be rereleasing soon.

Official product images of the "Grand Piano" Nike Air Max 1 have been loaded on the backend of the Swoosh's website. The "Grand Piano" Air Max 1 was originally released in 2009 exclusively at sneaker and apparel boutique PHANTACi's flagship store in Taiwan and was rumored to be limited to only 400 units. Currently, the lowest asking price for the original pair on StockX is $1,662 in a men's size 10.

This retro version appears nearly identical to the original 2009 release thanks to its recognizable black and gold patent leather panels and pink velvet sock liner. This latest pair also features two sets of "Piano" lace locks in black and pink. This differs from the PHANTACi-branded ones that came with the original drop, which suggests there may be no involvement with the Taiwanese retailer this time around.

Currently, release details for this "Grand Piano" Nike Air Max 1 retro have yet to be announced by Nike. Grab a closer look at the sneaker below as we await additional details from the brand.