Detailed Look At the 'Jackie Robinson' Nike Air Max 1 '86

Expected to release on Jackie Robinson Day in April.

Jan 26, 2024
Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Nike's annual celebration of Jackie Robinson Day (April 15) will continue in 2024 with the release of a new Air Max 1 colorway in honor of the baseball legend.

Official Nike product images of the forthcoming "Jackie Robinson" Air Max 1 '86 reveal that the shoe will don a Brooklyn Dodgers-esque color scheme. The upper features a combination of blue suede and nubuck panels that's offset by a grey suede mudguard. The shoe also comes with a special "42" diamond patch on the tongue and a gold lacelock attached to the shoelaces. Rounding out the look is a gum brown outsole.

Nike has released a handful of sneakers to honor Jackie Robinson Day in recent years, which include a Dunk Low in 2022 and an Air Force 1 Low last year.

At the time of writing, this "Jackie Robinson" Nike Air Max 1 '86 is expected to arrive on April 15 at Nike.com and at select Nike Sportswear retailers. Grab a closer look at the shoe below.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike
Image via Nike
Image via Nike
Image via Nike
Image via Nike
Image via Nike
Image via Nike
Image via Nike
Nike Air Max 1Jackie RobinsonSneaker Releases

Latest in Sneakers