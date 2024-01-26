Detailed Look At the 'Jackie Robinson' Nike Air Max 1 '86

Nike's annual celebration of Jackie Robinson Day (April 15) will continue in 2024 with the release of a new Air Max 1 colorway in honor of the baseball legend.

Official Nike product images of the forthcoming "Jackie Robinson" Air Max 1 '86 reveal that the shoe will don a Brooklyn Dodgers-esque color scheme. The upper features a combination of blue suede and nubuck panels that's offset by a grey suede mudguard. The shoe also comes with a special "42" diamond patch on the tongue and a gold lacelock attached to the shoelaces. Rounding out the look is a gum brown outsole.

Nike has released a handful of sneakers to honor Jackie Robinson Day in recent years, which include a Dunk Low in 2022 and an Air Force 1 Low last year.

At the time of writing, this "Jackie Robinson" Nike Air Max 1 '86 is expected to arrive on April 15 at Nike.com and at select Nike Sportswear retailers. Grab a closer look at the shoe below.