New Balance Just Started Buying and Selling Used Sneakers

New Balance just quietly launched a new refurbished sneaker initiative dubbed "Reconsidered." According to the Boston-based brand, the program was created to help extend the product life of gently used shoes as well as sneakers that can't be sold as new due to cosmetic issues.
Here's how it works. Shoppers can drop off select New Balance sneakers at eight participating stores across the country or ship them in. The products will be inspected by a third-party vendor, Tersus Solutions, who will then grade the conditions and clean the sneakers.
There are a few exceptions to what will be accepted by the brand, including sneakers with heavy creasing, excessive scuffing, heavy tread wear, noteable insole wear, significant staining, shoes with rips, tears, or holes, and damaged labels.
If the New Balance sneakers are accepted for trade in, you will receive up to 25% of the shoe's original retail price in the form of a voucher. If the shoes are declined, they will not be returned to you but will instead be donated to the non-profit organization Soles4Souls. New Balance also confirmed that the vouchers can only be used online at Newbalance.com at the time of writing.
For shoppers, sneakers are available at discounted prices in three different condition tiers: like new, excellent, and good. Like new is considered to have no major issues, excellent may have faint signs of wear, and shoes rated good may have minor signs of wear.
Readers can shop the full lineup of Reconsidered offerings now at Newbalancereconsidered.com.