New Balance Just Started Buying and Selling Used Sneakers

New Balance just quietly launched a new refurbished sneaker initiative dubbed "Reconsidered." According to the Boston-based brand, the program was created to help extend the product life of gently used shoes as well as sneakers that can't be sold as new due to cosmetic issues.

Here's how it works. Shoppers can drop off select New Balance sneakers at eight participating stores across the country or ship them in. The products will be inspected by a third-party vendor, Tersus Solutions, who will then grade the conditions and clean the sneakers.

There are a few exceptions to what will be accepted by the brand, including sneakers with heavy creasing, excessive scuffing, heavy tread wear, noteable insole wear, significant staining, shoes with rips, tears, or holes, and damaged labels.