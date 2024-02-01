New Balance's Latest Marathon Shoe Just Dropped

New Balance has launched a new version of its premium marathon shoe for runners of all levels who are looking to smash their personal best in their next race.

Available now on New Balance's website is the FuelCell SuperComp Elite v4 pictured here, which retails for $250. According to the Boston-based sportswear company, the SC Elite v4 features several notable improvements from the previous version, including the use of mesh on the upper and the tongue that minimizes irritation on the top of the foot.

The sneaker's standout element is the FuelCell midsole, along with a thin carbon fiber plate tucked within the PEBA foam, providing spring with each step.

Coinciding with the SC Elite v4 release, New Balance is also launching its "Details Matter" video campaign today, showcasing American marathon record holder and endorser Emily Sisson testing out the sneaker.

Readers can pick up a pair of the New Balance SC Elite v4 sneaker now via Newbalance.com and at select New Balance stockists for $250.