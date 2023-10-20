Maison Margiela Updates the Salomon ACS Pro Advanced

Maison Margiela's MM6 diffusion line and Salomon are back with a new sneaker collab. After their first sneaker project made headlines at Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show this year, the two entities have revealed their latest ACS Pro Advanced collection.

The MM6 x Salomon ACS Pro Advanced styles shown here were released last Thursday and were available in three tonal colorways, including blue, black, and white.

Combining trail running with high-end fashion, Margiela's MM6 line slightly updates the silhouette by using patent leather overlay panels on the upper while adding Maison Margiela branding on the tongue, the medial side, and on the heel's pull tabs. The silhouette's standout element is the signature Quicklace tech instead of the traditional shoelacing setup.

While this MM6 x Salomon ACS Pro Advanced collection was already released last week, the project is releasing again on Oct. 26 at End. Clothing for $325 each. Grab a closer look at the sneakers below.