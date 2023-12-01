Listen to Episode 1110 of 'The Complex Sneakers Show': Tony Finau

Tony Finau wants to change the game of golf, from how it looks to who plays it. In this episode, the PGA Tour pro talks about his deal with Nike, golfing with Michael Jordan, and how that infamous ankle roll changed his approach to sneakers. Finau even teases some early heat in the form of the “Reverse Grinch” Nike Kobe 6. Elsewhere in the episode, cohosts Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty discuss some 2024 sneaker leaks including a Stash x Nike Air Max 95, a Corteiz x Nike Air Trainer Huarache, and the possible return of a classic Patta x Nike Air Max 1. This episode was recorded at ComplexCon a few weeks back, meaning some of the conversation is a little dated, but the show will be back on schedule next week.