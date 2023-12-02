Mountain Biking Inspires Levi's and New Balance's Next Collab

New Balance and Levi's have joined forces once again for a new sneaker collab. This time, the denim company is applying its signature fabrics to the Boston-based sportswear brand's iconic MT580 silhouette.

For this project, Levi's and New Balance referenced both the mountains of Marin County, California, and its mountain biking culture, where the riders would wear Levi's denim as their uniform. The project is offered in two distinct styles, with one pair featuring a premium suede construction on the upper and the other opting for nubuck. Both pairs are equipped with Levi's denim on the toe box and by the ankle collar, while the denim company's iconic Red Tab appears on the sides.

Prior to this upcoming MT580 release, Levi's and New Balance had previously collaborated on the 992, 327, 990v3, and more.

Readers will be able to cop this two-shoe Levi's x New Balance MT580 collab starting on Dec. 6 at Levi.com, Newbalance.com, and at select retailers.