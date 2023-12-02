Mountain Biking Inspires Levi's and New Balance's Next Collab

The two new MT580 colorways drop next week.

Dec 02, 2023
Image via Levi's
Image via Levi's

New Balance and Levi's have joined forces once again for a new sneaker collab. This time, the denim company is applying its signature fabrics to the Boston-based sportswear brand's iconic MT580 silhouette.

For this project, Levi's and New Balance referenced both the mountains of Marin County, California, and its mountain biking culture, where the riders would wear Levi's denim as their uniform. The project is offered in two distinct styles, with one pair featuring a premium suede construction on the upper and the other opting for nubuck. Both pairs are equipped with Levi's denim on the toe box and by the ankle collar, while the denim company's iconic Red Tab appears on the sides.

Prior to this upcoming MT580 release, Levi's and New Balance had previously collaborated on the 992, 327, 990v3, and more.

Readers will be able to cop this two-shoe Levi's x New Balance MT580 collab starting on Dec. 6 at Levi.com, Newbalance.com, and at select retailers.

Image via Levi's


LevisNew BalanceNew Balance MT580CollaborationsSneaker Releases

Latest in Sneakers

Tony Finau wants to change the game of golf, from how it looks to who plays it. In this episode, the PGA Tour pro talks about his deal with Nike, golfing with Michael Jordan, and how that infamous ankle roll changed his approach to sneakers. Finau even teases some early heat in the form of the “Reverse Grinch” Nike Kobe 6. Elsewhere in the episode, cohosts Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty discuss some 2024 sneaker leaks including a Stash x Nike Air Max 95, a Corteiz x Nike Air Trainer Huarache, and the possible return of a classic Patta x Nike Air Max 1. This episode was recorded at ComplexCon a few weeks back, meaning some of the conversation is a little dated, but the show will be back on schedule next week.Tony Finau wants to change the game of golf, from how it looks to who plays it. In this episode, the PGA Tour pro talks about his deal with Nike, golfing with Michael Jordan, and how that infamous ankle roll changed his approach to sneakers. Finau even teases some early heat in the form of the “Reverse Grinch” Nike Kobe 6. Elsewhere in the episode, cohosts Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty discuss some 2024 sneaker leaks including a Stash x Nike Air Max 95, a Corteiz x Nike Air Trainer Huarache, and the possible return of a classic Patta x Nike Air Max 1. This episode was recorded at ComplexCon a few weeks back, meaning some of the conversation is a little dated, but the show will be back on schedule next week.Play button icon
SNEAKERS

| BY COMPLEX VIDEO

Tony Finau on Golfing With Michael Jordan and Golfing in Jordans | The Complex Sneakers Show

PGA TOUR

Powered By

PGA TOUR