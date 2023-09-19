Fans Roast Lonzo Ball for Wearing Big Baller Brand's New Shoe

LaVar Ball, the co-founder of Big Baller Brand, confirmed on social media this week that the brand has new sneakers on the way. As expected, social media users had plenty to say about the forthcoming release.

Ball first shared a video of him wearing the brand's upcoming sneaker on Instagram last week, dubbing them the "coldest and softest shoes in the game." At first glance, the model in question resembles other popular foam slides of the moment with its one-piece construction construction and slip-on upper. The new BBB shoe also features plastic vents at the center of the forefoot, while "BBB" branding appears on the lateral side. Rounding out the look are the ribbed peaks on the outsole. The sneaker was previewed in a stealthy black makeup as well as a white-based colorway.

Despite the teaser and Ball confirming that the shoe is "coming soon," specific release details for the Big Baller Brand shoes have yet to be announced. Check out some of the best reactions to the new sneaker below.

UPDATE (09/19): Big Baller Brand continues to shed new light on its upcoming slip-on sneakers. The brand confirmed on Instagram this week that the sneaker was designed in collaboration with Genegg, and LaVar's son, Lonzo, is also getting his own colorway.

Fans also took the opportunity to roast Lonzo in the comments by saying LaVar seemingly forced him to wear the shoe and film the video (seen below) promoting the collab. As of now, the release of this project has yet to be announced.