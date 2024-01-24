Is Nike SB collaborating with Kobe Bryant's signature basketball line? That appears to be the case, according to sneaker leaker @Prvt.selection on Instagram.

Just moments ago, the account posted a cryptic image of Bryant and Nike SB's logos, but further details surrounding the purported project weren't shared.

It's also worth mentioning that this won't be the first project between Nike SB and the Kobe line. Back in 2011, Bryant and longtime SB rider Eric Koston created a special Kobe Bryant x Nike SB Koston 1 sneaker, with the upper inspired by the Zoom Kobe 6 that's cushioned by a Lunarlon midsole.

Koston also appeared as a guest on Complex's Sneaker Shopping in October 2017. "The Kobe collaboration, when that was getting talked about, it was like, 'Pinch me. Wake me up,'" Koston said. "It was his sixth shoe at the time and it fit right on my tooling. We saw the samples, and it was over. It was a special moment and I’ll never forget it. I’m some desert rat from San Bernadino, some skater, and I’m doing a shoe with the guy who got me how many chips for my team?"

At the time of writing, Nike has yet to confirm if a Kobe x Nike SB project is in the works. Stay tuned to Complex Sneakers for more updates.