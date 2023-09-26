This Exclusive Salomon Collab Is Inspired by West African Traditions

Parisian creative studio Jah Jah and Salomon have reunited for a new sneaker collab. Hot on the heels of releasing their first project in July, the duo has opted to work on the popular ACS Pro for its next collab.

Jah Jah has once again decided to explore the myths and traditions of West Africa for this release. This sneaker specifically references the folklore of the "Kankourang," which is a mystical entity in West African culture that acts as a protective spirit.

The sneaker itself sports an earthy brown-based color scheme covering the leather and mesh upper. At the center of the sneaker's signature Quicklace system are the colors of the Pan-African flag along with Jah Jah branding.

Readers who are interested in copping this Jah Jah x Salomon ACS Pro collab can do so starting today exclusively at the Jah Jah studio in Paris. A global release of the project will arrive on Thursday, Sept. 28, at Salomon.com for $230.