Vintage Golf Clubs Inspire This Air Jordan 9 Collab

Jordan Brand has tapped artist Steve Thomson, better known as Happy Life Wood, to create his own Air Jordan collab.

Fresh off of unveiling the project last week, Happy Life Wood has shared more details about his upcoming Air Jordan 9 Golf Low, pictured here. In one of the Instagram captions of the collab, he confirmed that this pair pays homage to the history of premium craftsmanship in both golf and art. Specifically, this woodgrain-inspired colorway references the vintage clubs that were made out of wood during the infancy of the sport.

The base of the Jordan 9's upper is equipped with a tan nubuck that's paired with a wood-inspired mudguard that runs up the heel. The sneaker also comes with a special "Happy Life Wood"-branded hangtag, while a sail midsole and a golf-specific outsole sit below.

Per Happy Life Wood, this Air Jordan 9 Low Golf collab will be released on Wednesday, April 10 at Happylifewood.com.