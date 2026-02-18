After making its debut at the 2025 ComplexCon in Las Vegas, Crocs is releasing the latest iteration of its Ripple sneaker this week. This will be the second colorway of the slip-on silhouette, which was designed by the brand’s innovation team led by footwear design legend Steven Smith.

The sophomore release of the Crocs Ripple sports a bold Retro Ice and Lime Burst color scheme, which the brand says is a reference to the energy within New York City. Tying the release back to the Big Apple, the pair will be available starting tomorrow, Feb. 19, at 10 a.m. ET, exclusively at the Crocs SoHo store for a retail price of $90.