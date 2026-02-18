After making its debut at the 2025 ComplexCon in Las Vegas, Crocs is releasing the latest iteration of its Ripple sneaker this week. This will be the second colorway of the slip-on silhouette, which was designed by the brand’s innovation team led by footwear design legend Steven Smith.
The sophomore release of the Crocs Ripple sports a bold Retro Ice and Lime Burst color scheme, which the brand says is a reference to the energy within New York City. Tying the release back to the Big Apple, the pair will be available starting tomorrow, Feb. 19, at 10 a.m. ET, exclusively at the Crocs SoHo store for a retail price of $90.
The Crocs Ripple has a futuristic-looking design, especially compared to Crocs’ signature Classic Clog. This is mostly attributed to the wave-like pattern on the side panels of the molded upper. The silhouette also has a TPU shank that’s embedded within the midfoot. And true to Crocs’ DNA, there are even perforations throughout the model for wearers to apply Jibbitz charms.
Smith’s history of designing sneakers spans multiple decades, and he has worked for brands like New Balance, Adidas, Reebok, and Nike. Some of his most iconic designs include the Reebok Instapump Fury, the Nike Air Spiridon Cage 2, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Wave Runner.” Smith officially joined Crocs in December 2024 as the brand's head of creative innovation, with the Ripple being his first shoe with Crocs.