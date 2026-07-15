How to Buy the Crocs Classic Luxe Boat Shoe

Crocs has switched up its standard Classic Clog style by releasing an updated version inspired by a boat shoe.

The Crocs Classic Luxe Boat Shoe is available now on Complex in the “Dark Cocoa” colorway. The silhouette features a base identical to the beloved Classic Clog, but the upper is equipped with a cozy leather and suede construction made from vegan materials. Woven within the leather panels are stealthy black shoelaces that are elevated with beads for customization, while additional Jibbitz can be applied to the toebox. Cushioning the underfoot is a Croslite foam midsole.