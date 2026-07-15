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How to Buy the Crocs Classic Luxe Boat Shoe

The 'Dark Cocoa' Crocs Classic Luxe Boat Shoe is available on Complex.

Crocs Classic Luxe Boat Shoe
The Crocs Classic Luxe Boat Shoe is available on Complex. Via Complex

Crocs has switched up its standard Classic Clog style by releasing an updated version inspired by a boat shoe.

The Crocs Classic Luxe Boat Shoe is available now on Complex in the “Dark Cocoa” colorway. The silhouette features a base identical to the beloved Classic Clog, but the upper is equipped with a cozy leather and suede construction made from vegan materials. Woven within the leather panels are stealthy black shoelaces that are elevated with beads for customization, while additional Jibbitz can be applied to the toebox. Cushioning the underfoot is a Croslite foam midsole.

Readers can cop the Crocs Classic Luxe Boat Shoe in the “Dark Cocoa” makeup now on Complex for $70. Grab a closer look at the model below.

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