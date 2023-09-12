This Adidas Collaboration Is Covered in Boost

After introducing his upcoming Adidas Stan Smith collab at Paris Fashion Week in 2022, British designer Craig Green's newest sneaker project is finally releasing.

Pictured here are the CG Boost Stan and the CG Split Stan hitting retailers this week. As the names of the styles suggest, Green's take on the classic Stan Smith silhouette includes one pair that's entirely covered in Adidas' fan-favorite Boost material, while the other version is sliced in half down the middle of the shoe.

The first style is available in white, black, and silver colorways, and the latter variation is available in white, black, and khaki makeups. Craig Green branding appears on the midsole towards the heel.

Readers can cop this Craig Green x Adidas Stan Smith collection starting on Thursday, Sept. 14, at Adidas.com, the Confirmed app, and at select retailers. Grab a closer look at each pair below.