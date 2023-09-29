It appears one of Concepts' most memorable New Balance collabs is coming back.

Deon Point, the creative director of the Boston-bred boutique, shared images on Instagram yesterday of the coveted "C-Note" Concepts x New Balance 998. The sneaker project was originally released in 2013 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the 998 model, and the colorway was modeled after the new $100 bills that also went into circulation that year.

The new note donned a blue security ribbon at the center, a larger graphic of Benjamin Franklin, and a light blue tint throughout the surface. The sneaker itself featured a tan suede upper that's offset by brown and grey-colored panels toward the heel counter. Completing the look are a sail, a blue Abzorb midsole, and a black outsole.

At the time of writing, neither Concepts nor New Balance have officially confirmed that a "C-Note" Concepts x New Balance 998 is rereleasing, but the comments on Point's Instagram post suggest that a retro is indeed happening. Check back soon for official updates in the coming weeks.

UPDATE (09/28): After learning this week that the "C-Note" Concepts x New Balance 998 is coming back, we now have a closer look at the upcoming retro courtesy of @arab_lincoln on Instagram. The rerelease pair is true to the original 2013 version aside from the new "Concepts" branding stamped on the heel counter. As of now, the collab's release has yet to be announced.

UPDATE (09/29): Concepts has officially confirmed that the rerelease of its "C-Note" New Balance 998 collab will arrive on Oct. 5 exclusively at Cncpts.com and at Concepts' New York City and Boston stores for $220.