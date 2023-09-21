Bimma Williams, the co-creator behind the top-charting podcast Claima Stories, is releasing his own Saucony collab.

Officially unveiled by Williams and the footwear company today is their upcoming Saucony 3D Hurricane Grid collab, which will be released later this month. Williams teased the project on Instagram yesterday, where he mentioned that this project served as a full-circle moment for him as Saucony was the first sneaker brand he worked for 10 years ago.

The Bimma Williams x Saucony 3D Hurricane Grid features a predominantly white mesh upper while also incorporating the podcast's signature purple hue throughout the silhouette. The shoe also includes a special "Claima" patch on the heel.

"This collaboration is near and dear to my heart; from my own beginnings in the footwear industry at Saucony to the heartfelt nod to my hometown of Louisiana through the name 3D Grid Hurricane," Williams said. "This partnership symbolizes the value of following one’s dreams and staying true to one’s mission. The '3D Grid Hurricane' sneaker is a testament to resilience and collaboration, co-designed by a dear friend of mine, John Humphrey of Beignet Boys in New Orleans."

Readers will be able to cop this Bimma Williams x Saucony 3D Hurricane Grid collab starting on Sept. 30 at Claimastories.com and at select Saucony retailers for $150.