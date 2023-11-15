Bone Soda's New Salomon Collab Drops Tomorrow

London-based creative group Bone Soda has once again partnered with Salomon for a new sneaker project. After releasing a limited RX Slide 3.0 collab earlier this year, the duo has come together on a new XT-6 colorway.

For this collab, Bone Soda used this Salomon XT-6 collab to highlight the support from its community, with the web graphics covering the upper. The group also states that the sneaker "represents the connection between being active, constantly moving and living freely, a universal form." This pair is also equipped with leather overlay panels, co-branding on the tongue and footbed, and a black EnergyCell midsole underneath.

After selling out at Bone Soda and Dijonss' collaborative space this month, a wider release of the Bone Soda x Salomon XT-6 will be available again tomorrow, Nov. 16, at Salomon.com and at select retailers for $200. Grab a closer look at the sneaker below.