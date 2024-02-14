Bodega's New Saucony Collab Releases This Month

Longtime collaborators Saucony and Bodega have reconnected for a new sneaker project arriving this month.

For the latest collaboration between the footwear company and the boutique, the duo has opted for the Grid Shadow 2 pictured above. Dubbed "Jaunt Woven," the sneaker features a combination of stone-washed canvas, hemp, and cotton materials throughout the entirety of the upper. This pair also features Bodega embroidery on the tongue and Saucony branding on the heel. Complementing the look is a speckled midsole and a recycled gum outsole.

Readers will be able to cop this "Jaunt Woven" Bodega x Saucony Grid Shadow 2 collab starting on Feb. 23 exclusively at Bdgastore.com and at Bodega's flagship locations. The sneaker retails for $140. Scroll on for a closer look at the project.